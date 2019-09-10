CLOSE
Feature Story
VIDEO: Blake Griffin ROASTS Caitlyn Jenner “Thanks For Giving Your Daughters Daddy Issues!”

Blake Griffin held nothing back during his roast of Caitlyn Jenner on Comedy Central and it was hilarious!

“On behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues!”
That’s NBA superstar Blake Griffin giving it to Caitlyn Jenner at the Comedy Central “Roast of Alec Baldwin” — proving absolutely nothing is off limits … and it’s all hilarious!

Blake and Caitlyn were on the dais for the show (which airs Sept. 15) — and it’s customary for roasters to go after each other in addition to burning the guest of honor.

