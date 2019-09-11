CLOSE
Antonio Brown: Accused Of Raping His Trainer Former Trainer

Things haven’t been going to well for Antonio Brown this year. He was cut from the Raiders ans then picked up by the Patriots & now he’s been accused of raping his former trainer.

via TMZ:

The woman behind the lawsuit, who identifies herself as Britney Taylor, says she was hired by Brown as a personal trainer. Taylor claims the first incident happened in June 2017 during a training session when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent.”

Taylor then describes a second alleged incident … “Later that month, Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

Taylor claims the first incident occurred at Brown’s home in Pittsburgh and the second incident occurred at Brown’s home in Florida.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, Taylor claims Brown bragged about the incident to her in “profane and angry text messages.” (LoveBScott

