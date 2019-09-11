Browns Player Girlfriend Killed In Accident on Highway

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Cleveland Browns defensive end, Chris Smith’s girlfriend 26 year old Petara Cordero, was killed in a car accident Wednesday morning on I-90 in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to reports Chris Smithwas driving his 2019 Lamborghini and Petara Cordero was the passenger when his tire blew out sending the car into the I-90 median. Both Chris Smith and his girlfriend excited the car without serious injury when another car traveling on I-90 struck Ms. Cordero killing her.

Chris Smith and Petara Cordero celebrated the birth of their month old baby girl Haven Harris Smith in September.

We will be keeping the families of Chris Smith and Petara Cordero uplifted in our prayers.

