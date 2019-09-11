CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio State University’s Chance to Trademark ‘THE’ Has Been Denied

When it comes to talking about Ohio State University, a lot of us usually address it as ‘The‘ Ohio State University.

The school recognized it as a change to register ‘The‘ as a trademark.

Unfortunately, it has been rejected for now by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Attorney Josh Gerben says the main sticking point was a prior trademark for ‘The‘ from Marc Jacobs, though he was warned for not that word properly.

Here’s another reason why OSU didn’t get that trademark as reported by Fox8.com:

However, the USPTO also stated that Ohio State is not properly using “the” as a trademark because they filed the trademark application as it relates to a brand of shirts and hats.  Gerben says in order for the trademark to register OSU would have to use the trademark on a label for the hats and shirts and not just on the front of the product.

Should OSU get approval for its trademark on ‘The?’

 

