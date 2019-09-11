CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Xscape Will Do One More Album!

Hip-Hop Summit On Financial Empowerment

Source: Shaun Heasley / Getty

Yessssszzzzz!! Xscape fans everywhere are going bananas! Kandi has finally agreed to do one last album with the rest of the ladies and we can all thank Mama Joyce for making it happen.

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to thejasminebrand.com, Mama Joyce made the announcement earlier this month during the 2019 Black Music Honors. During the acceptance speech, Mama Joyce said, “They still have one album left. The four of them, they started in my basement and I feel that they still have another album in them.”

Check out the video below:

Kandi says they were caught off guard but they were not totally against the idea, saying, “Obviously she put us on the spot but, I mean. I guess we gon’ grant her her wish. I didn’t know what to say but at the same time, she put it out there, my group members are here … we gon’ make it happen … we gon’ figure it out.”

We are so excited. If this goes down, this will be the groups fourth and final album. Ohhhh, maybe they should name the album fourth and final! Are you excited about a new album from Xscape?

 

 

 

Xscape Will Do One More Album! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close