Terrence Howard: Says He’s Calling It Quits After Empire

Terrence Howard said he is calling it quits after Empire.

After being asked what he plans to do with his time after the final season of Empire, the 50-year-old actor revealed that he’s simply “done” acting.

“I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending,” Terrence told with Extra.



Terrence was then asked if his future plans involved philanthropy.

“No, not philanthropy,” Terrence added. “I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

We have a feeling his ‘retirement’ won’t last long. (LoveBScott)

