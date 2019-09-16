CLOSE
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For $60 Million, Claims He Was In On Secretly Recording It

Kevin Hart‘s sex tape partner Montia Sabbag is suing the comedian as she claims he conspired with a friend to secretly record their encounter. The total she wants for all the damage caused? $60 million!

In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Sabaag claims that her 2017 hookup with Hart in Las Vegas was put together by Hart and his friend JT Jackson. Hart, according to Sabaag was motivated by publicity and that’s why JT and Hart allegedly hit the camera in the hotel room before Hart and Sabaag had sex.

The suit alleges that the Jumanji actor allowed Jackson into the Cosmopolitan hotel suite he stayed in so that he could set up a hidden camera to capture the liaison. The incident became public and Hart was forced to apologize for infidelity.

In total, Sabaag is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

