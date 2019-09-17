CLOSE
Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To ‘Slow Jam The News’ On ‘Fallon’

“Ever since Barack left, we’ve been off track. But Kamala is trying to get us back to black."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

California Senator Kamala Harris hopped off the campaign trail and stopped by the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Like our favorite forever president, Barack Obama, she “Slow Jam The News”  becoming the first woman to take part in the hilarious sketch.

Harris joined Fallon, and The Roots frontman Black Thought helped Kamala make her case to the American people with some style. The presidential hopeful in her best smooth voice promised to “end to fracking once and for all,” Fallon hilariously responded “Mamala Kamala just don’t give a frack. She took a good look at Mother Earth and decided it’s a MILF: A Mother I’d Like to Fix.”

Black Thought followed Fallon: “The planet is a MILF, man. Awwright. When it comes to climate, she’s a real front-runner. She’s heatin’ up like it’s still ‘Hot Girl Summer.’”

He also added, “Ever since Barack left, we’ve been off track. But Kamala is trying to get us back to black.” That’s what Mamala Kamala hopes she can accomplish, but the competition in the for the Democratic Presidential nomination is steep.

Harris is the latest political figure to partake in the slow-jam franchise. Earlier this year fellow Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg also stopped by the late-night talk show and joined in on the fun. President Barack Obama famously ‘slow jammed the news’ in 2012, and 2016 and of course was one of the more popular editions.

You can watch Kamala’s segment below.

Photo: NBC / Getty

Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman To ‘Slow Jam The News’ On ‘Fallon’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

