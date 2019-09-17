CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Killer Mike Countered T.I. & Candace Owens REVOLT Summit Tiff With Fiery Lesson

The Run The Jewels star eloquently explained how economic independence in the Black community is the true path to power, not political jockeying.

Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Over the weekend, a political debate at the REVOLT Summit in Atlanta went left after panelists T.I. and Candace Owens lit into each other over their differing political views. Killer Mike provided a strong countering argument that was just as vital as the preceding conversation, urging economic independence over political posturing.

What sparked Tip and Owens’ tiff was a discussion over the “Make American Great Again” slogan, which prompted the Atlanta rapper and podcaster to ask when exactly was the country great, especially for Black Americans. While some points were made in the heated debate, Killer Mike’s words challenged the opposing panelists and the audience in attendance with grace and ease.

It is difficult to capture every portion of what the Run Thew Jewels star stated. Check out the video from the REVOLT Summit below. Hit the 43:00-minute mark to hear Killer Mike’s rebuttal.

Photo: Getty

Killer Mike Countered T.I. & Candace Owens REVOLT Summit Tiff With Fiery Lesson was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close