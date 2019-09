Men love compliments just as much as women, but there are some adjectives that women may use that they hate. Even if you mean it in the nicest way possible…just don’t do it. Never call a man frugal, flamboyant, childish, soft, or lanky. Listen to the audio for the full list.

D.L.’s Top 10 Adjectives Men Never Want You To Use To Describe Them was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

