Faith Evans and Lil Kim Going on Tour!

Faith Evans

Source: Faith Evans / Faith Evans

After so many year s of beef these two singers have to decided to put the beef aside and make a little money.

The tour will be called “First Ladies Tour” the announcement was made last week at Biggie’s Ready to Die mural.

Evans, who was married to Biggie and Kim, Biggie’s protege and rumored mistress buried their differences when Evans presented Kim with a special award during VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens back in 2016.

Can’t wait to see the two hit the stage together!

Source: bet.com

 

Faith Evans and Lil Kim Going on Tour! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

