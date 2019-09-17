CLOSE
Kanye West Confirms Gospel Album Release Date

So, this is really happening! Deacon Ye’ is dropping a new gospel album titled ‘Jesus is King.‘ Kanye made the announcement during his recent Sunday Service event in Atlanta.

Kanye told the crowd that his new album will be dropping September 27th and was met with applause from the crowd. On another note, jazz musician Kenny G has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Kanye.

Will you check out Kanye’s new album?

 

Kanye West Confirms Gospel Album Release Date was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

