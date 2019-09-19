Antonio Brown Sued by Dr for Unpaid Bills & Farting in His Face?

Antonio Brown is being sued again. This time a doctor is suing him for unpaid medical bills and accusing Brown of repeatedly farting in his face during a check-up. No, I’m not kidding.

According to thejasminebrand.com, Dr. Victor Prisk claims that Brown showed up more than three hours late for his appointment and now owes him thousands of dollars in unpaid medical bills. About Brown repeatedly passing gas during the appointment, Prisk said to Sports Illustrated, “It seemed just childish to me. I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

Brown claims that the doctor is fronting and he is not as upset as he is leading on to. Brown posted a text conversation between him the doctor that said, “Dr. Victor Prisk: According to TMZ, I have a nose of Steel! (laughing emojis)

Antonio Brown: (laughing emojis) dam doc seeing u and we go viral I got to come more baby now we locked in!!!

Dr. Prisk: (sick emoji, laughing emojis)

Antonio: Sorry doc meant so much u treating me like family I really appreciate u much ! We making tmz icing on the cake

Dr. Prisk: In deed! Funny as sh*t, i was pretty stoic…How ya feelin?”

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

