Nike Gives Antonio Brown The Boot

Antonio Brown‘s NFL season of struggle, at least off the field, continues. Nike has dropped its sponsorship of the New England Patriots star wide receiver after allegations that he raped his former personal trainer.

According to TMZ, a Nike rep confirmed that AB is “not a Nike athlete.”

AB had a player edition shoe with Nike of its Tech Trainer that dropped back in February 2019 but has been wiped from Nike’s site.

Brown vehemently denies raping Britney Taylor and maintains that any sexual contact was consensual.

Nevertheless, Brown signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $15 million, so he’s not exactly hurting for money. He still has to deal with those allegations, though.

