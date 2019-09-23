Emmy Awards 2019: Winners List

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
-
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – WINNER
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse Verdon
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
-
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse Verdon – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
-
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry – WINNER
- Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
-
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
-
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose – WINNER
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
-
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – WINNER
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Competition Program
-
- Amazing Race
- Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Variety Talk Series
-
- The Daily Show
- Full Frontal
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight
- Late Late Show
- The Late Show
Television Movie
-
- Bandersnatch – WINNER
- Brexit
- Deadwood
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
Limited Series
-
- Chernobyl – WINNER
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Comedy Series
-
- Barry
- Fleabag – WINNER
- The Good Place
- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitts Creek
- Veep
Drama Series
-
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones – WINNER
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
-
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
-
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER
- Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
-
- Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
-
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – WINNER
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
-
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
-
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Directing for a Drama Series
-
- Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne” (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
- Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (David Nutter)
- Game of Thrones, “The Long Night” (Miguel Sapochnik)
- The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly” (Daina Reid)
- Killing Eve, “Desperate Times” (Lisa Bruhlmann)
- Ozark, “Reparations,” (Jason Bateman) – WINNER
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
-
- Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag – WINNER
- Alec Berg, Barry
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
-
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live – WINNER
- Who Is America?
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
-
- Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live – WINNER
- Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
- Derek Waters, Drunk History
- Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
-
- Chernobyl, Johan Renck – WINNER
- Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller
- Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” Jessica Yu
- Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail
- A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears
- When They See Us, Ava DuVernay
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
-
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER
- Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
- Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
- Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
- Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
-
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
- Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, PEN15
- Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll
- Allison Silverman, Russian Doll
- Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
- David Mandel, Veep
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
-
- Chernobyl, Craig Mazin – WINNER
- Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl
- Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin
- Fosse/Verdon, “Providence,” Steven Levenson and Joey Fields
- A Very English Scandal, Russell T. Davies
- When They See Us, “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury