Emmy Awards 2019: Winners List

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

    • Mahershala Ali, True Detective 
    • Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
    • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
    • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
    • Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – WINNER
    • Sam Rockwell, Fosse Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

    • Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
    • Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
    • Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
    • Joey King, The Act
    • Niecy Nash, When They See Us
    • Michelle Williams, Fosse Verdon – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
    • Ted Danson, The Good Place
    • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
    • Bill Hader, Barry – WINNER
    • Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
    • Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
    • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
    • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    • Jason Bateman, Ozark
    • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
    • Billy Porter, Pose – WINNER
    • Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    • Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
    • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – WINNER
    • Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
    • Laura Linney, Ozark
    • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
    • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
    • Robin Wright, House of Cards

Competition Program

    • Amazing Race
    • Ninja Warrior
    • Nailed It
    • RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
    • Top Chef
    • The Voice

Variety Talk Series

    • The Daily Show
    • Full Frontal
    • Jimmy Kimmel Live
    • Last Week Tonight
    • Late Late Show
    • The Late Show

Television Movie

    • Bandersnatch – WINNER
    • Brexit
    • Deadwood
    • King Lear
    • My Dinner With Hervé

Limited Series

    • Chernobyl – WINNER
    • Escape at Dannemora
    • Fosse Verdon
    • Sharp Objects
    • When They See Us

Comedy Series

    • Barry
    • Fleabag – WINNER
    • The Good Place
    • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Russian Doll
    • Schitts Creek
    • Veep

Drama Series

    • Better Call Saul
    • Bodyguard
    • Game of Thrones – WINNER
    • Killing Eve
    • Ozark
    • Pose
    • Succession
    • This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    • Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
    • Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
    • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
    • Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
    • Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
    • Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

    • Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – WINNER
    • Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
    • Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
    • Asante Blackk, When They See Us
    • John Leguizamo, When They See Us
    • Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

    • Patricia Arquette, The Act – WINNER
    • Emily Watson, Chernobyl
    • Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
    • Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
    • Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
    • Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    • Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
    • Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
    • Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
    • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – WINNER
    • Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
    • Michael Kelly, House of Cards
    • Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
    • Anna Chlumsky, Veep
    • Sian Clifford, Fleabag
    • Olivia Colman, Fleabag
    • Betty Gilpin, GLOW
    • Sarah Goldberg, Barry
    • Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
    • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
    • Tony Hale, Veep
    • Stephen Root, Barry
    • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
    • Henry Winkler, Barry

Directing for a Drama Series

    • Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne” (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
    • Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (David Nutter)
    • Game of Thrones, “The Long Night” (Miguel Sapochnik)
    • The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly” (Daina Reid)
    • Killing Eve, “Desperate Times”  (Lisa Bruhlmann)
    • Ozark, “Reparations,” (Jason Bateman) – WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

    • Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag – WINNER
    • Alec Berg, Barry
    • Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Bill Hader, Barry
    • Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

    • At Home With Amy Sedaris
    • Documentary Now!
    • Drunk History 
    • I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
    • Saturday Night Live – WINNER
    • Who Is America?

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

    • Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live – WINNER
    • Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
    • Derek Waters, Drunk History
    • Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    • Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    • Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

    • Chernobyl, Johan Renck – WINNER 
    • Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller
    • Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” Jessica Yu
    • Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail
    • A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears
    • When They See Us, Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

    • Jesse Armstrong, Succession – WINNER
    • Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
    • Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard
    • David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones
    • Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve
    • Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – WINNER
    • Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
    • Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, PEN15
    • Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll
    • Allison Silverman, Russian Doll
    • Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place
    • David Mandel, Veep

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

    • Chernobyl, Craig Mazin – WINNER
    • Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl
    • Escape At Dannemora, “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin
    • Fosse/Verdon, “Providence,” Steven Levenson and Joey Fields
    • A Very English Scandal, Russell T. Davies
    • When They See Us, “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury

