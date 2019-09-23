Emmy Awards 2019: Winners List

Continue reading The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Last night the Emmys aired and trended all over social media. Unfortunately, only three awards (out of 26) were given to Black talent: Regina King for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie for "Seven Seconds," Thandie Newton for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in "Westworld" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" for outstanding reality/competition series. However, beyond the awards, there were some big moments that had Twitter on fire. From Jenifer Lewis' epic outfit to Michael Che's button pushing skits, check out last night's Blackest moments.