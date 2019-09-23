CLOSE
11-Year-Old Ohio Boy Shot Inside Home!

Madison Township Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured an innocent 11-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Tremaine Road and Rodell Road. Upon arrival, authorities found the boy who had been shot.

The victim’s stepmother, Tanya Hurst identified him as Andrew Hurst. She said Andrew was inside the house when he was shot in the leg after an altercation with some kids in the neighborhood. Apparently, there was a disagreement between them over their dog and it resulted in one of the kids taking aim and firing shots at the family and their home.

Andrew was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. The kids and weapon in question have not been found at this time.

Source: 10TV 

