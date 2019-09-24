Russ Rant: Republicans Are Silent

Republicans are silent right now, Russ believes it’s because they have no idea what to say about “their president.” Last night the Washington Post reported that Trump froze all money to the Ukraine one week before he supposedly called the President of the Ukraine to do an investigation on Biden and his son. He was looking for dirt…but didn’t find any. The fact that Trump stopped sending money to Ukraine benefits Russia and Trump’s friend Putin who they’re at war with. He’s trying to bully him. Trump feels invincible now, the day after he got off with the Mueller investigation he made this call. Now, it’s time to impeach.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

