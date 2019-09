Being a parent of an athlete is exciting! Who doesn’t love to cheer on their child? If your child is on an elite team you’ll definitely notice. If your has a favorite hotel breakfast buffet, if the parents wear team apparel to games, or you consider making your child quit every month because it’s too much; they’re on an elite team!

D.L.’s Top 10 Signs Your Child Is On An Elite Team was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: