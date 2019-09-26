Malik Yoba Storms Out of Interview!

Malik Yoba is big mad! The actor stormed out of a recent interview after being consistently asked about recent allegations that he solicited sex from underage transgender sex workers. According to Complex.com, Yoba was speaking with senior reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr from The Root when he became enraged after Starr continued to ask him questions about his allegations and made the statement that the more Yoba talks, the worst it looks for him.

Check out the video below:

As you can see, things got really heated and Yoba walked off the set yelling that he was set up, this is not what they discussed in the pre-interview and he wanted all the cards and the camera footage.

What do you think?

