Cardi B Goes Off On ‘Access Hollywood’: “I Hope Your F*ckin’ Mom Catches AIDS”

What set the passionate Hip-Hop superstar was a headline from the outline that mentioned her daughter, Kulture

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Cardi B has become known for her fiery personality along with her hit songs, and that passion was on display recently. After an interview with Access Hollywood aired, the Invasion Of Privacy superstar was angry at the outlet over twisting words she said about her baby daughter Kulture and it got pretty intense.

As reported by THR, Cardi took umbrage with Access Hollywood‘s titling of the interview where the headline apparently read to suggest that baby Kulture has been calling someone else mommy because Cardi is pulled in so many different directions.

However, Cardi explained in her explosive response via IG Live on Thursday that she is serious about her momma duties.

From THR:

The rapper, mother to daughter Kulture with rapper beau Offset, hopped on Instagram Thursday to share her frustration with 51 million followers in what turned out to be an explosive, expletive-filled rant aimed at Access Hollywood and the editorial decision to allegedly “chop up” her words for “clickbait.” Cardi also threatened to spit at Access — while also mimicking the insult — and, in the rant’s most shocking moment, said this: “Access Hollywood, suck my whole d*ck. Suck a d*ck, I hope your f*cking mom catch AIDS, b*tch.”

Cardi shared that she gave a much longer answer about her busy life and how she forgoes a lot of her responsibilities to make sure she has quality time with 1-year-old Kulture. In so many words, Cardi was saying that she works diligently to avoid having a babysitter spend time watching over her daughter that she should be doing.

Cardi was on the set of Access Hollywood as part of a press run for the Netflix series, Rhythm + Flow. She also mentioned via her Twitter account that she’ll be taking another break from social media as this latest dustup saw Cardi taking some flack from Internet strangers.

Check out the video in question below courtesy of Baller Alert.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Goes Off On ‘Access Hollywood’: “I Hope Your F*ckin’ Mom Catches AIDS”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

