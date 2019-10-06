12 injured after crash involving Metro Bus, 2 were juveniles!

According to sources, Cincinnati Police respond to an accident in Evanston on Blair, involving a car and a metro bus around 11:45am Saturday morning.

Police say a chevy Malibu was headed northbound on Montgomery Rd when it crossed the center line and struck a Queen City Metro Bus. The bus riders were transported to UC Medical with minor injuries. The driver of the car, sustained critical injuries and is in critical condition at UCMC. Investigators say the passenger, who they believe wasn’t wearing a seat belt was transported to UCMC with serious injuries. Two juveniles were in the back seat during the crash. Investigators believe they were not wearing seat belts and are in critical condition at Children’s Hospital.

