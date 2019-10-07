CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

How Much Are Kids Getting in Allowance These Days?

Christmas Cash

Source: Christmas Cash / Christmas Cash

So, exactly how much is the average kid getting in allowance these days? It may be higher than you think. They are definitely getting way more then we used to get back in the days.

Mother handing girl one dollar bill

Source: KidStock / Getty

According to the NewYorkTimes.com, a new survey by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts finding that two-thirds of U.S. parents give their child an allowance, and the average weekly amount is $30. Wow! It was only $17 a week on the average just 3 years ago. Eighty percent of those parents say that the kids do have to work for it though. Those parents expect their kids to do household chores to earn that weekly stipend. Three-quarters of the parents say that give their kids money to teach them financial literacy and how to handle money. Only 3% said their kid put aside any money into a savings account which is a very low rate. Experts encourage parents to teach their kids to save some money each week to teach them the effects of short and long-term goals.

What do you give your kids weekly?

 

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!

3 photos Launch gallery

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!

Continue reading MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!

Check out the stars who were rolling in dough long before they were famous.

 

 

How Much Are Kids Getting in Allowance These Days?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close