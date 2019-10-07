CLOSE
Most Hated Halloween Candies Revealed!

What is the world’s most hated Halloween candy? We all have that candy that we absolutely do not want in our trick or treat bag and it could cause your house to get egged or TP’d if you hand them out at your house. What Halloween candy made the top of the list as the most hated?

CandyStore.com conducted a survey and found candy corn is the most-hated Halloween candy, it’s so hated that it knocked Circus Peanuts off of the #1 spot. Circus Peanuts came in at #2, followed by peanut butter kisses, wax cola bottles, Necco Wafers, Tootsie Rolls, Smarties, licorice, Good & Plenty, and Bit-o-Honey.

The most liked Halloween candies are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Twix KitKat, and M&Ms.

Do you agree with this survey?

 

Most Hated Halloween Candies Revealed!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

