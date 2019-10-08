CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

How??? Someone Called Daniel Kaluuya ‘Ugly’ & Twitter Debate Ensued

Questions that need answers.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

So there’s actually people in this world that think Daniel Kaluuya is ugly.

One Twitter user, who goes by The Champagne Goddess, made time to express their feelings after the hysteria of Kaluuya being photographed with Megan Thee Stallion.

In a tweet with the picture, The Champagne Goddess wrote:

“That ni**a is ugly & I wish y’all would stop saying they should get together. Not because he is ugly but because 1) she just got out of one relationship allegedly 2) y’all gon say this about every ni**a she take a pic with from now on.”

https://twitter.com/CHAMPAGNESAlNT/status/1181235601389031427

 

Ugly is a STRONG word.

Chipped toenails are ugly. Molded bread is ugly.

Daniel Kaluuya is not an ugly individual.

In fact, many would argue that he’s the dark skin king you would happily leave cottage life for.

Various Twitter users swiftly agreed with one commenter writing, “He’s every bit of fine!”

Another commenter wrote, “Daniel Kaluuya ugly? That’s a stretch tho lol.”

After The Champagne Goddess received swift backlash, they tried to explain further by writing:

“Had this man not became a successful actor, y’all would not be going as hard for him as y’all do. Cut those lies. Y’all would walk right past him in the streets too.”

With this comment, people also promptly disagreed.

One commenter wrote, “I would have swiped right so hard on this man. You projecting sis.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I’m sorry but this is a gorgeous man, period. And that smile??!?”

Evidence of said smile…

33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

People were already completely and totally over the idea that Daniel Kaluuya is “ugly.”

 

But everyone’s entitled to their opinion I guess.

 

How??? Someone Called Daniel Kaluuya ‘Ugly’ & Twitter Debate Ensued  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close