CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Candid Bey: Watch Beyonce Get Emotional About The True Message Behind ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Beyonce

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty

Representation is truly important in a young person’s life — especially a young person of color. For a long time, the message given to darker skin people was that they aren’t enough, while lighter skin folks seemed to have it much easier. You’ve seen it before in Hollywood: people of lighter complexions are usually cast as kind, attractive, sweet and good — while people with richer or darker skin get cast as the evil, sassy, undesirable one. Lighter skinned folks are even called “fair” sometimes — which can easily make a brown young girl feel she’s not “fair” enough.

But thankfully, there are artists like Beyonce who understands the importance of representation, and uses her art to highlight those that are underrepresented — like our Brown Skin Girls.

While attending Tyler Perry’s studio opening over the weekend, a young woman approached the Queen about how the song BSG changed her life, saying:

“The song that you did for Brown Skin Girls changed my life. Hearing the words gave me more power in my own skin”

Beyonce’s response, priceless!

 “You’re gorgeous! That’s why I sang it, I made that song to empower young brown skinned women. I want my kids to feel like that.”

 

 

So to all the brown skin beauties doubting their power, the queen has spoken.

Candid Bey: Watch Beyonce Get Emotional About The True Message Behind ‘Brown Skin Girl’  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close