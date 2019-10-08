CLOSE
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Robbed!

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris was recently robbed! T.I.’s wife got jacked and the crooks made off with more than $750K worth of jewelry.

According to The Blast,  the items were stolen from Tiny’s Lamborghini Sunday night (October 6th) while Tiny and a friend were having dinner in midtown Atlanta. Tiny kept the items in a blue velour bag inside the vehicle. The items included wedding rings, watches, and diamond stud earrings with an estimated value of $750,000.

What makes it even crazier is that it’s being reported that there were no signs of forced entry or damage to her $200,000 vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. For more information, click here.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Robbed!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

