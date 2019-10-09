Nigerian Artist Phyno Talks Afro Beats, His Many Occupations & His Relationship With Wale [Exclusive Interview]

10.09.19
Phyno is a top Nigerian artist, rapper, producer and songwriter. He was raised in Enugu State but is a native of Anambra State, a prominent area in Nigeria. His name derived from phenomenal. He is known for talking in his native language Igbo which differs from a lot of Nigerian artists. Although he primarily raps in Igbo, he combines a bit of Nigerian Pidgin and English in his music.

Phyno believes that the elements of music make it borderless. He wanted to be a pilot but his parents pushed him to be a doctor. He plays the piano and the drums. He moved to Lagos in 2010. He studied Public Administration at the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu and started profiting from music during his second year at IMT. He also has an acting niche. He was in the movie Lion Heart that came out on Netflix 2018. He’s been nominated for 28 awards and 5 wons; 3 The Headie Awards, City People Entertainment Awards gave him one award.

As a producer, he has worked with artists like Flavour, Timaya, J. Martins, Bracket, Wale and more. One of his biggest hits is “Fada Fada” and he has a hit single with Wale titled “N.W.A.” Today is his birthday and he just turned 32 years young.

