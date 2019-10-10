Shots Fired: RHOA Kenya Moore Say’s Nene Is A Bully Plus… [VIDEO]

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t even started yet and shots are already being fired, and it appears that the Queen of shade, Kenya Moore, is making her return presence known early.

Kenya Moore who is returning to the show after taking season 11 off due to her not wanting to involve her husband, that will join her on the show for season 12 until the divorce goes down, we are guessing, plus while she was away she gave birth to an absolutely drop dead gorgeous baby girl, however family life has not apparently changed her shady ways as she came for Nene’s neck when asked what happen to her and Nene’s friendship. After taking an uuuhhhhh pause Kenya’s response was that Miss Nene has showed her true colors, she has issues within herself, she hope that Nene will get herself together and that she is a bully to everybody. Clearly RHOA doesn’t have an HR department.

In the game of Chess after saying all of that, this would be where Kenya would say check. I’m sure we will find out how the rest of this Chess match will play out starting November 3rd, and who will get to yell checkmate B****$’s . Will it be Kenya Moore, Nene or Naynay?

Take a listen to exactly what Kenya Moore had to say about her ex-friend Nene in the video below.

