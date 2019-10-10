CLOSE
Shots Fired: RHOA Kenya Moore Say’s Nene Is A Bully Plus… [VIDEO]

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t even started yet and shots are already being fired, and it appears that the Queen of shade, Kenya Moore, is making her return presence known early.

Kenya Moore who is returning to the show after taking season 11 off due to her not wanting to involve her husband, that will join her on the show  for season 12 until the divorce goes down, we are guessing, plus while she was away she gave birth to an absolutely drop dead gorgeous baby girl, however family life has not apparently changed her shady ways as she came for Nene’s neck when asked what happen to her and Nene’s friendship.  After taking an uuuhhhhh pause Kenya’s response was that Miss Nene has showed her true colors, she has issues within herself, she hope that Nene will get herself together and that she is a bully to everybody.  Clearly RHOA doesn’t have an HR department.

In the game of Chess after saying all of that, this would be where Kenya would say check.  I’m sure we will find out how the rest of this Chess match will play out starting November 3rd, and who will get to yell checkmate B****$’s .   Will it be Kenya Moore, Nene or Naynay?

Take a listen to exactly what Kenya Moore had to say about her ex-friend Nene in the video below.

 

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

[caption id="attachment_3053124" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] The fans have spoken and Kenya Moore is back! The beloved reality TV star announced her return to Real Housewives Of Atlanta and her fans are collectively twirling all over Twitter. All of which means Kenya and Bravo came to an agreement on her contract and salary requirements. We’re not sure what Kenya’s new contract entails, but she snagged a peach so she’s a full time cast member. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzwYH4_H_6X/ According to a source from PEOPLE, “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.” Kenya’s presence has definitely been missed and we’re excited to see how motherhood is treating her. Glad to have her back.

#RHOA Reunited: Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Have Playdate With Their Daughters [PHOTOS]

#RHOA Reunited: Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Have Playdate With Their Daughters [PHOTOS]

#RHOA Reunited: Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Have Playdate With Their Daughters [PHOTOS]

Things have definitely changed between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore. As previously reported, Kenya and Porsha have buried the hatchet after having a hair-pulling altercation at the season 6 RHOA reunion. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Now after being pregnant at the same time, the new moms are posing with their adorable daughters Pilar Jhena and Brooklyn Daly. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz8XCWTAq-W/   Porsha said on Dish Nation that she’s seen a “change” in Kenya. “Babies change you and stuff,” she said. “I think it’s good because we want to see her and her husband Marc and baby Brooklyn is gorgeous. I think it’s gonna be really good and maybe she can have like different types of friendships now.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Isn’t it good to see that these two buried the hatchet? Their friendship should make for great TV when RHOA season 12 airs this fall. Check out photos of the RHOA ladies with their newborns and baby bumps below…

27 photos

Photos
