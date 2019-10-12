CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Man Who Showed Up on Kent State’s Premises Nearly Naked Was Arrested

Extinction Rebellion Climate Protest At City Airport In London

Source: Richard Baker / Getty

Kent State University’s sorority houses have been greeted by a man who has repeatedly showed either naked or at least wearing a red speedo.  His actions have also been caught on surveillance video, showing he was on site with words and statements written on his torso.

Now, after months of repeated visits, he has finally been arrested, according to Fox8.com:

The Kent Police Department said it worked with the U.S. Marshals office, and learned of the suspect’s identity Friday evening. An arrest warrant was obtained for Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton.

Franzreb was arrested on Friday shortly afterwards on stalking charges, and is going to be held in jail throughout the entire weekend.

An investigation started when Franzreb started showing up on Kent State’s sorority premises fully naked, only to turn up again later wearing a speedo.  He would wear that attire at a different house.  Both incidents were after dark and captured on surveillance.

Franzreb also contacted students online with photos of messages on his body, which would be similar to the ones written on him when he showed up on campus.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of South_agency and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Richard Baker and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

8 photos Launch gallery

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

Ohio Man Who Showed Up on Kent State’s Premises Nearly Naked Was Arrested  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close