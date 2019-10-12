Ohio Man Who Showed Up on Kent State’s Premises Nearly Naked Was Arrested

Kent State University’s sorority houses have been greeted by a man who has repeatedly showed either naked or at least wearing a red speedo. His actions have also been caught on surveillance video, showing he was on site with words and statements written on his torso.

Now, after months of repeated visits, he has finally been arrested, according to Fox8.com:

The Kent Police Department said it worked with the U.S. Marshals office, and learned of the suspect’s identity Friday evening. An arrest warrant was obtained for Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton.

Franzreb was arrested on Friday shortly afterwards on stalking charges, and is going to be held in jail throughout the entire weekend.

Man accused of showing up nearly naked outside Kent State University sorority houses arrested https://t.co/68us4vJzh9 via @fox8news — fox8news (@fox8news) October 12, 2019

An investigation started when Franzreb started showing up on Kent State’s sorority premises fully naked, only to turn up again later wearing a speedo. He would wear that attire at a different house. Both incidents were after dark and captured on surveillance.

Franzreb also contacted students online with photos of messages on his body, which would be similar to the ones written on him when he showed up on campus.

