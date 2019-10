The movie “Joker” is now expected to earn 58.7 million dollars after only projected to earn $40 million, looks like the creators will be laughing all the way to the bank!

According to Deadline, the movie Joker is expected now to gain the new box office record held by the movie “Gravity” in 2013 for the biggest second weekend for a film in October.

The movie is now projected to make $400 million internationally by Saturday!

And that’s no joke!!