Kanye West’s Sunday Service Pops Up At Howard University

The surprise appearance of the Chicago superstar's newest performance venture attracted a large crowd as expected, with this also being the school's homecoming weekend.

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West has been taking his Sunday Service performance experience on the road in various cities as of late, no doubt to prepare listeners for the highly-anticipated Jesus Is King album. This morning (October 12) as Howard University’s homecoming weekend kicks off, the Chicago superstar brought Sunday Service to the Yard much to the delight of many.

Footage thus far is still coming in via Twitter but from what we can gather, West and his large entourage of performers made their way to the campus grounds of the famed HBCU to deliver music and upliftment as has been the case with previous pop-up performances.

Early reports from Twitter revealed that the visit was largely brief as HuffPost editor Phillip Lewis gave his brief account of the moment.

According to a reporter from local news outlet WUSA, students at Howard were alerted of West’s performance early this morning via email.

Dr. Greg Carr, the chair of Howard’s Afro American Studies department, invited West to the school’s Founder’s Library to offer him some books to take with him on the road in the wake of the artist’s resurgent love of all things MAGA. It isn’t known if West took him up on the offer.

And while critique on Twitter of West’s Sunday Service has indeed been high this morning, there are some who found a reason to praise the move.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West’s Sunday Service Pops Up At Howard University  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
