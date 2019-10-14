CLOSE
Kanye’s Making Slavery Comments Again!

Christian Dior: Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture S/S 2009

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

Just when you thought it was safe to be pro Kanye again, he goes and makes another slavery comment that has you looking at him sideways. Kanye held another Sunday service and this time it was held on the campus of the prestigious HBCU Howard University. He managed to shockingly silence the crowd when he made this comment about slavery.

Check the video out below:

The video shows Kanye telling the crowd, “If they’re throwing slave nets again, how bout we all don’t stand in the exact same place.” You can hear gasps from the stunned crowd and even the man on the guitar in the background makes a  face of disbelief.

According to HNHH.com, Ye also said later in the show about him being canceled by the black culture,  “I was in debt, I was in the mental hospital, I was canceled but the power belongs to God. As we stand here right in the yard of Howard University, does this look like canceled to you?.”

What are your thoughts?

 

 

Kanye’s Making Slavery Comments Again!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

