CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio News: Sex Offender Charged for Inappropriate Contact with Minor at Summer Pool Party

Midsection Of Policeman Wearing Handcuffs To Criminal

Source: Nitinai Sangunsri / EyeEm / Getty

An Elyria man is now facing charges for an incident involving him and a 14-year-old victim.  In addition, he is also a registered Tier II sex offender.

From News5Cleveland.com:

Samuel Wolff, who is a registered sex offender from a 2009 case out of Cuyahoga County, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4 and charged with rape, a first-degree felony, according to a news release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorain County deputies arrived in Sheffield Township on Saturday, Aug. 17 when tips of a complaint in regards to the incident came in.

On arrival, contact was made with the parent of the juvenile, who reported to authorities that the juvenile told them Wolff performed a sexual act on them while at another residence for a pool party.

He was arrested at his home, and later appeared in court on Monday, Oct. 7.

Wolff has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of LukaTDB and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nitinai Sangunsri / EyeEm and Getty Images

The 16th Annual Authors In Kind Benefiting God's Love We Deliver

The Cancel Linda Fairstein Movement #cancellindafairstein

14 photos Launch gallery

The Cancel Linda Fairstein Movement #cancellindafairstein

Continue reading The Cancel Linda Fairstein Movement #cancellindafairstein

The Cancel Linda Fairstein Movement #cancellindafairstein

Linda Fairstein, has been feeling the backlash publicly as well as financially from Ava DuVernay’s soul rattling docu-series streaming on Netflix ‘When They See Us’, as folks have been dropping her like a hot rock.  Hence the cancel Linda Fairstein Movement has begun.

Ohio News: Sex Offender Charged for Inappropriate Contact with Minor at Summer Pool Party  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close