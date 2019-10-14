Ohio News: Sex Offender Charged for Inappropriate Contact with Minor at Summer Pool Party

An Elyria man is now facing charges for an incident involving him and a 14-year-old victim. In addition, he is also a registered Tier II sex offender.
Samuel Wolff, who is a registered sex offender from a 2009 case out of Cuyahoga County, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4 and charged with rape, a first-degree felony, according to a news release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
Lorain County deputies arrived in Sheffield Township on Saturday, Aug. 17 when tips of a complaint in regards to the incident came in.
On arrival, contact was made with the parent of the juvenile, who reported to authorities that the juvenile told them Wolff performed a sexual act on them while at another residence for a pool party.
He was arrested at his home, and later appeared in court on Monday, Oct. 7.
Wolff has since been released on a $50,000 bond.
