There’s a new name in the race for Hamilton County Prosecutor, and it’s former Judge Fanon Rucker!

Former Municipal Court Judge Fanon Rucker is throwing his hat in the race for a chance to challenge and take the spot of current Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Rucker will first have to take on former federal prosecutor Gabe Davis in the Democratic Party’s March primary and some people are liking his chances.

According to sources, Rucker made a statement about candidacy vowing to “bring a renewed sense of fairness to the prosecutor’s office.” Now, if Rucker get’s past Davis it won’t be easy to defeat Deters who, according to sources, has already managed to raise $600,000 since announcing his re election bid for November 2020.

