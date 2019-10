Congratulations are in order for Queen Latifah as she is set to receive Harvard University’s Black Culture Award. The actress and artist is among the honorees being recognized this year for their contributions to black history and culture. Harvard will award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six others on October 22nd.

(Source–Billboard)

Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s Black Culture Award was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: