Traveling is so much fun, and everyone loves new experiences. Ever thought about visiting a nude beach? If you want to be on a nude beach please don’t do any of the following, don’t run, don’t engage in PDA, don’t be a close talker, and it’s the worst time to do yoga!

D.L.’s Top 10 Worst Things To Do On A Nude Beach was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: