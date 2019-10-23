CLOSE
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot

Low low love.

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

It’s official. Nicki Minaj is officially Onika Petty.

That’s right. The hip hop Queen (not-so) secretly, and quickly, tied the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty earlier this week. The “Chun Li” rapper announced the news on Instagram by showing off her “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written on them. She captioned the video, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” confirming her new name and wedding day.

 

Of course, the Barbz are excited that their Queen tied the knot.

 

While others had a lot to say about Nicki’s quickie nuptials to her hubby:

But Onika isn’t the first, and surely won’t be the last celeb, to get married quickly or secretly.

Hit the flip for more famous couples that were married on the low-low.

