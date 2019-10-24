CLOSE
To Celebrate The New Season, ‘NBA 2K20’ Free-To-Play On Xbox Live & Game Pass Ultimate

A nice treat for Xbox One owners.

NBA 2K20 Free Play Days

Source: XBOX / NBA 2K20

The NBA is back, and to celebrate the return of the association, Xbox is allowing gamers to play NBA 2K20 for free 99 for the weekend.

What better way to celebrate the NBA 2019-20 season than playing the No.1 basketball video game. Starting today, Oct.24 12:01 a.m. PDT and ending Sunday Oct.27, 11:59 p.m. PDT Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can indulge in some NBA 2K20. The game is the latest title to be a part of Xbox’s Free Play Days program on Xbox One.

Players will get to experience the full game, including all of the groundbreaking game modes, all 12 WNBA teams, plus the immersive open-world community The Neighborhood. When the trial ends, you can immediately purchase the game to continue playing.

This latest news comes on the heels of NBA 2K20 announcing its partnership with sportswear giant Nike introducing a new exclusive program that will allow players to earn limited sneakers in the game and real-life. The new program begins officially Oct.29 with the first kicks being an all purple pair of the LeBron XVII signature kicks dubbed the ‘Bron 2K.’

Why would you want to miss out on that opportunity?  Do yourself a favor enjoy NBA 2K20 free this weekend.

Photo: XBOX / NBA 2K20

To Celebrate The New Season, ‘NBA 2K20’ Free-To-Play On Xbox Live & Game Pass Ultimate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

