CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

#All4Cincy: Talbert House

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

Last Wednesday, Harold Howard from Talbert House received his keys to the TropHouse and discussed the many services that they offer.

The Talbert House works to help and serve adults, children, and families in the community with services such as, “prevention, assessment, and reintegration”. Their mission is, “empowering children, adults, and families to live healthy, safe and productive lives”.

Mr. Howard came to share specifically about their fatherhood classes, co-parenting counseling and suicide prevention.

He went into further detail and touched on a few more points on TropHouse Uncut, incase you missed the live interview.

Check it out below.

 

#All4Cincy: Talbert House  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close