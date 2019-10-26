CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Flew Out Personal Pastor For Private Wedding Ceremony

Nicki Minaj shocked fans when she announced that she had rekindled her flame for her high school boyfriend after reports began to surface about why they were separated in the first place.

Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj is married, but we knew that already. Although the rapstress shared the news about her nuptials, details about the ceremony weren’t being revealed until now.

According to TMZ, kept things simple for their recent nuptials, Nicki made sure her pastor officiated the event. The outlet states that Pastor Lydia Woodson-Sloley from Brooklyn of the Life in Its Poetic Form Christian Ministries was asked to make her way to Los Angeles to wed the couple.

Pastor Lydia Woodson, who is noted as a poet, author, Christian life coach and music producer, has reportedly been a part of  Nicki’s faith walk for years. Nicki previously mentioned Pastor Lydia in 2015, during her 2015 MTV Video Music Awards appearance when she was on stage accepting the Best Hip-Hop Video win for “Anaconda”, before calling out Miley Cyrus over her rumored remarks about Minaj during an interview.

“You know who I want to thank tonight? My pastor Lydia. I love you so much,” Nicki said. “And now, back to this b*tch that had a lot to say about me in the press. Miley what’s good?”

Although it clear that Nicki is happy with her relationship, many fans are still giving Nicki’s new husband, Kenneth Petty, the side eye. After posting the news about her marriage on Instagram via a husband and wife ball cap and mugs, a few fans were upset reminding everyone of Petty’s past history of violence against women before shading the low brow announcement.

Although Nicki has addressed the concerns over her now husband’s checkered past, it didn’t help ease her fans pettiness when she debunked pregnancy rumors by posting via Instastory that although she’s legally married, she hasn’t received her ring.

“Ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da [diamond emoji,]” Nicki Minaj wrote.

Nicki Minaj Flew Out Personal Pastor For Private Wedding Ceremony  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

