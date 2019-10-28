CLOSE
60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little Baby Boy

If we're keeping count correctly, this is baby number eight for the Public Enemy star.

Iggy Azalea and Snoop Dogg at Mandalay Bay Beach

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Flavor Flav hit the big 60 earlier this year and it appears the old man’s pipes are still working just fine. According to a paternity test, the Public Enemy star added to his sprawling brood with a new baby boy.

The Blast reports that Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., is, without doubt, the father of a two-month-old baby boy. The mother, Kate Gammell, is a former manager of Flav’s career endeavors and sought out paternity to determine child support payments.

The outlet adds that Gammell previously worked for Public Enemy frontman Chuck D ahead of doing work with Flavor Flav. Her pregnancy was documented on WETv’s Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.

Flavor has denied that he was the father of the child and is no longer in contact with Gammell the report states.

According to published reports, Flavor is the father of eight children with little Jordan adding to the current number.

Photo: WENN

60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little Baby Boy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

