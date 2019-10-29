CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kirk Franklin Boycotting TBN & The Dove Awards!

9th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

 

Kirk Franklin did not come to play games with the producers of ‘The Dove Awards’ and the ‘Trinity Broadcasting Network.’ Franklin is a boycotting the network and he posted a video explaining why.

Check it out below:

 

Franklin took issue with the network editing his comments and prayers about police brutality, Philando Castille and Atatiana Jefferson. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Franklin said, “During my speech, I brought attention the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in her home by a white police officer. I asked everyone in the audience and those viewing to join me in prayer for not only Atatiana’s family, including her 8-year-old nephew who witnessed the killing, but also for the family of the police officer. Last week, during the airing of the awards on the same network, again, that part of my speech was edited out.”

Franklin was met with a lot of support from the gospel community and he says he will not attend any events affiliated with or for the Dove Awards, Gospel Music Association, or TBN until tangible plans are put in place to protect and champion diversity.

TBN has apologized.

Kirk Franklin Boycotting TBN & The Dove Awards!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close