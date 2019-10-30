We lost John Witherspoon, a true icon and legend in the Black community. Witherspoon was 77-years-old and still working and traveling like he was still a young man. Russ got the chance to work with him recently on a roast and said everyone had a great time. He let all of the comedians go up and roast him and then he went up there and went in on everyone. Russ calls him a “prize,” and says he will be missed.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Russ Parr Morning Show Remembers John Witherspoon was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: