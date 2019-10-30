CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Classic! Never-Made Music Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Released

Marvin Gaye

Source: Angela Deane-Drummond / Getty

War and racial tensions were at an unsettling high when Marvin Gaye released “What’s Going On?” back in 1971. In 2019, a similar struggle exists.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

It became a classic song that resonated without the push of the internet, but today, new technology helps spread the important messages faster. So in celebrating Motown Records’ 60th anniversary, the label released a never-made music video for the song, tying in news issues that have spread across America. The Savanah Leaf-directed video was premiered last month at the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference (CBC ALC) after a panel discussion titled, “What’s Going On’ to ‘Let’s Get Going’: Building a Social Movement through the Arts in Washington, DC.”

In case you missed it…

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Classic! Never-Made Music Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Released  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close