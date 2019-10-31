CLOSE
Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason He Wore An Eye Patch

In the same way rumors have persisted about a physical altercation between singers Monica and Brandy, there was another one between Immature singer Romeo and Brandy herself.

Romeo, born Jerome Jones, was distinguished from the rest of his group members because he wore a signature eye patch. For years, the story was that Romeo wore the patch after he and Brandy got into a fight with one another.

Nick Cannon: Obviously everybody knows you was always rocking the eye patch. There was the rumor that Brandy did that is that true?

Jerome Jones: Yeah that’s a true story.

Nick: Really?

Jerome: Yeah, her and Half Pint had got into it. She had a book in her hand, just tossed it back, not thinking anyone or I was that close. Cut my retina, detached it. And the lens to the eye had fell out and Brandon Adams caught it. He was there with us. So, he’s standing there holding my lens. He’s not knowing what’s going on. Marc come in and we were trying to hide it.

Marques: I was like ‘What’s going on?’ Rome is on the bed. I’m like what’s going on? Rome is like, ‘Nothing. Nothing.’ Brandy’s like, ‘He don’t want to get me in trouble. Nothing, nothing.’ I immediately went and got Chris. ‘Something happened to Rome.’ Told Chris is was an accident and we took Rome to the hospital.

Jones addressed his eye condition in a song from his solo career, “Look Down On Me” from his album Food For Thought.

He wrote, “I remember when Brandy Norwood hit me in my eye. I had a detached retina (and) my lens came out, I had to have three eye surgeries. And she thought we’d never be cool again. But I put that on my life, I love her to death. If she hear me talking, I know she can hear the honesty in my voice and my sincerity.”

