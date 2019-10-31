CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey and Jay For Halloween

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been inspiring couples since they began dating in 2015, in 2018 for Halloween the couple opted to represent Wakanda with Black Panther themed costumes.

Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to get into the Halloween spirit by honoring Hip-Hop royalty.

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the Wilsons reintroduced the world to the Carters in a series of photos shared to the “Beauty Marks” singer’s Instagram. The couple recreated the iconic pink and blue power suits from Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Louvre-set “Apes**t” video.

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

The Wilsons were very thorough with the homage to the power couple, as Ciara rocked a cascading, high half-pony while donning a double-breasted blazer and iced-out accessories; and Russ brought his best Hov with a teal suit, gold jewelry and knotted wig. The Seahawks star went even further and channeled his inner rapper, lip-syncing alongside Ciara to the Brooklyn rapper’s verse.

The couple did add their own personal touch to the recreation, swapping out Mona Lisa for a smiling photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween.”

View this post on Instagram

CC X Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Check out the video below.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey and Jay For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close