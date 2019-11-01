CLOSE
Cincinnati Podcast
HomeCincinnati Podcast

Couple claim restaurant kicked them out over Native American costumes

A couple claims they were kicked out of a restaurant over the weekend for wearing Native American costumes.

But Lisa Amore, a spokeswoman for the Shari’s restaurant in Lewiston, said the couple was actually removed for their offensive behavior.

It was late Saturday night when Amore said the couple arrived drunk from a Halloween party.

“At one point, they started making war cries in a certain part of the restaurant and becoming disruptive,” Amore said. “And in fact, at that time also, there were a number of customers in the restaurant who were also Native American.”

Amore said a restaurant employee asked the couple to quiet down.

“That’s when they started making offensive comments at both their waitress and at the cook, both of whom are Native American,” Amore said.

“They were asked to leave because of their offensive conduct and behavior and comments towards our staff and our guests.”

Amore called the couple’s actions appalling, especially considering how close Lewiston is to the Nez Perce Reservation.

The woman who was kicked out of the restaurant said in a Facebook post, that she and her male companion were ousted because of their Native American costumes.

A screenshot from the woman’s since-deleted Facebook post has now gone viral.

Amore said many had praised the actions of Shari’s employees.

“Everyone is very, very proud of the way in which our staff handled the situation,” Amore said.

Amore said the couple are not banned from the restaurant, even though the couple said they won’t be coming back.

(Source)

Couple claim restaurant kicked them out over Native American costumes  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close