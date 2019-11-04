Kanye West does it again!
His highly anticipated album “Jesus Is King” is number 1 on the Billboard Top 200.
The album is Kanye’s ninth consecutive album to land in the top spot.
West sold 264,000 album units including streams and sales.
Congratulations Mr. West!
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’
12 photos Launch gallery
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’
1.Source: 1 of 12
2.Source: 2 of 12
3.Source: 3 of 12
4.Source: 4 of 12
5.Source: 5 of 12
6.Source: 6 of 12
7.Source: 7 of 12
8.Source: 8 of 12
9.Source: 9 of 12
10.Source: 10 of 12
11.Source: 11 of 12
12.Source: 12 of 12
Kanye West’s Sunday Service documentary premieres in Indy
Source: billboard.com
Kanye West Hits Number 1 was originally published on wtlcfm.com