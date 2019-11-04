CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Kanye West Hits Number 1

Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Kanye West does it again!

His highly anticipated album “Jesus Is King” is number 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

The album is Kanye’s ninth consecutive album to land in the top spot.

West sold 264,000 album units including streams and sales.

Congratulations Mr. West!

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

Continue reading #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

Black people continue to make lemonade out of lemons in the midst of pain.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service documentary premieres in Indy

Source: billboard.com

Kanye West Hits Number 1  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close