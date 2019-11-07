CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

“Tyler’s Law” Set To Strengthening Safety Standards On Amusement Park Rides In Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation known as “Tyler’s Law” on Wednesday that will strengthen Ohio’s amusement ride safety program.

The panel composed of professional engineers on the Ohio Advisory Council on Amusement Ride Safety is expected to make recommendations to the state’s agriculture director about safety matters, including monitoring and inspecting rides.

The legislation is named for Tyler Jarrell, an 18-year-old who was killed on when the “Fireball” ride malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the 2017 Ohio State Fair.

Seven others were injured in the accident later blamed on excessive corrosion in a steel support beam.

“Ohioans have a right to know when they put a child on a ride or they get on a ride themselves everything that can be done has been done to make sure that ride is as safe as it can be,” DeWine said.

Ohio’s inspectors are responsible for checking ride safety at 51 go-kart tracks, 362 portable companies such as fairs and festivals, and 149 permanent companies, including two of the nation’s largest amusement parks: Cedar Point and Kings Island. They’re also assigned to inspect water parks and inflatable bouncy houses.

Source: Dayton Daily News

“Tyler’s Law” Set To Strengthening Safety Standards On Amusement Park Rides In Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close