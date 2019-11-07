Cleveland Police Officer Facing Rape Charges!

A police officer in Cleveland, Ohio has been accused of rape. According to police reports, the officer met the 29-year-old woman on the dating app, Tinder.

Matthew Piter, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with rape. He is currently free after posting 10% of a $20,000 bond at his initial court appearance.

Cleveland city officials just released the police report today regarding the incident that occurred October 24th at Piter’s home.

A 29-year-old woman reported that she met Piter by using the popular dating app Tinder. The two met up and went out to dinner at Si Senor Mexican restaurant in Kamm’s Corners, according to police reports.

Afterward, they both went back to Piter’s home. And what the victim recalls happening next is redacted from the police report.

Court records say Piter grabbed the woman, putting both hands around her neck and slammed her up against the wall. He forcibly groped the woman, pulled down her pants and raped her.

“All the actions conducted [were] conducted without the [woman’s] consent and under verbal and physical protest,” the criminal complaint says.

Piter has been on the force for just a few years. He was hired as a police officer in September 2016 and worked in the Second District, which has its headquarters in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. He was placed on unpaid leave until the criminal case is over.

His defense attorney Henry Hilow previously stated that Piter is an “outstanding public servant” and that he believes Piter will be eventually be exonerated.

